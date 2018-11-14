Clement Lenglet Insists There Is No Problem With Barça Teammate Despite Rumours of Liverpool Move

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has come to the defence of his countryman Ousmane Dembele amid reports that the attacker could be on his way out of the Catalan club.

Dembele joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2017 after a sparkling season with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. However, despite the hefty price tag of €105m and considerable talent that the Frenchman possesses, he's yet to hold down a place in the Barcelona starting lineup.

There have also been reports of disciplinary issues at Camp Nou, which has reinvoked speculation that Dembele could be on his way out of the club in the near future, with Liverpool among the clubs linked.

Lenglet - a summer signing from Sevilla - has weighed into the debate surrounding Dembele's future at Barcelona and defended the young forward.

Speaking to Goal, the Frenchman explained Dembele's absence from Barcelona's most recent squad to face Betis.

Lenglet said: "I don't think there is any problem with him, he was ill, he couldn't make training and the coach chose another player. If Dembele looked serious in the stands I think that is understandable, we were losing and if he started to laugh people would not understand that either.

"These are things that happen at every club and we all have to pull in the same direction to reach our goals."

It was previously reported that Demebele, who has scored five goals this season in all competitions, had been omitted from recent match-day squads due to disciplinary issues, with Barcelona coaching staff growing tired of the youngster's occasional lateness or absence from training.



Liverpool have been linked with a club-record £85m move for Dembele in January should he become available.

