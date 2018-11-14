Erik Lamela Reflects on Argentina Call Up and Heaps Praise on Tottenham Teammates

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela has opened up on his fight to get back into the Argentina squad and took the opportunity to praise Spurs teammates Juan Foyth and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Both Foyth and Gazzaniga began the Premier League season on the fringes of the Tottenham squad, but as time has gone by, both have proven their worth to manager Mauricio Pochettino. Gazzaniga has appeared five times in the Premier League this season, and Foyth netted his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Their respective performances for Spurs have seen them earn call ups to the Argentina squad during the international break alongside Lamela, who is returning to the national team set up for the first time since 2016.

Lamela expressed his pleasure at the inclusion of Gazzaniga and Foyth when speaking to football.london, saying: "I am so happy for them because they deserve to have a chance in the national team.





"Paulo [Gazzaniga] is showing every training session that he can play in the Premier League and when he played he did amazing. I am so happy for him but he didn’t surprise me because I know he is an amazing keeper.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Argentine attacker also spoke on his personal battle to get back onto the international scene.

"It is very important for me because I fought a lot to be back. It was difficult when I was injured, I always look from afar but now I am back and so happy that I am playing, and not injured," he added.

The Spurs players will hope to return fit from the international break, as they face direct competition from top-four rivals Chelsea in another London Derby.