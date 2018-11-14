Fabian Delph Set to Captain England Against USA Before Wayne Rooney Takes Centre Stage

By 90Min
November 14, 2018

Fabian Delph will captain England against the USA, but will pass the armband to Wayne Rooney when the veteran England forward comes off the bench for his final international appearance on Thursday.

Rooney's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad has been heavily criticised by fans and members of the media alike, with questions being asked as to whether Rooney has done enough to warrant the call up. While his form has been good in the MLS, some feel that he's taking the spot of players who are more deserving of a place in the squad.

Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Despite the opposition to it, the match against the USA appears to be set up as a Wayne Rooney testimonial, and although he'll be starting on the bench, the forward will take centre stage when he's brought on according to the Evening Standard's James Olley.

The former Everton and Manchester United man will be wearing the number 10 shirt, be given a guard of honour upon taking to the pitch and will be given the captain's armband by Fabian Delph.

The news that Rooney is to be given all the pomp and circumstance available to Gareth Southgate will further frustrate the section of England fans that don't feel he should even be in the squad. With all the drama surrounding Rooney, it appears the result on the pitch is no longer a priority.

