Former Leicester City Assistant Michael Appleton Linked to Return to Management

Former Leicester City assistant Michael Appleton has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Notts County.

Appleton, who has managed clubs such as West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth in the past, has been without a job since Foxes boss Claude Puel restructured his coaching staff in June. But the Englishman looks to be in the frame to take the hot seat at Meadow Lane following the club's sacking of Harry Kewell after just ten weeks in the job.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

According to Leicestershire Live, Appleton is in line to take over at Notts County, who sit in the precarious position of 22nd in League Two, with just 14 points from 17 games.

Appleton has enjoyed success at this level previously, guiding Oxford United to promotion from League Two and taking them to two EFL Trophy finals in the same stint. The Englishman then left Oxford to join Leicester as Craig Shakespeare's assistant in June of 2017.

Appleton isn't without competition however, bookmakers have Neil Ardley as the clear favourite for the job and there appears to be an outside shot that Kevin Nolan could return to Meadow Lane.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Whoever Notts County choose to lift the club from their current slump has quite the job on their hands, despite being touted as the club's 'long term solution' Kewell oversaw just three wins from 14 competitive matches in charge of the club.