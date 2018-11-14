James Rodriguez Facing Weeks Sidelined After Suffering Knee Injury During Training

Bayern Munich's injury woes have gone from bad to worse after the club confirmed that star midfielder James Rodríguez will be ruled out for a number of weeks with a knee injury.

The Colombia international was the club's star performer last year and many fans even believed that James was the Bundesliga's overall Player of the Season.

This season, however, James has struggled to make an impact on new manager Niko Kovač and he has started just five league matches.

The 27-year-old could now be out of action until next month after Bayern Munich confirmed on their official website that James 'suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee' during training on Tuesday.

'James‘ knee will initially be rested for 10 days before he begins treatment and rehabilitation,' Bayern Munich added in their statement.

The Real Madrid loanee has scored just one goal for Bayern Munich across all competitions since September, having often missed out on a place in the team to Thiago Alcântara, who he will now join on the treatment table.

Versatile midfielder and club-record signing Corentin Tolisso has been ruled out until March, while wingers Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben are also missing through injury.

Head coach Kovač has had very few options available to him this season due to a number of injuries which have plagued his squad, offering an insight into one reason behind Bayern Munich's poor form both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Despite their current injury problems, Bayern Munich are set to receive a major boost later this month. Teenage sensation Alphonso Davies will link up with the squad following a €10m switch from Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.