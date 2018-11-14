Liverpool Journalist Ian Wright Believes Anfield Exits Beckon for Trio in January Clear Out

A January exit could be on the cards for Liverpool trio Nathaniel Clyne, Divock Origi, and Dominic Solanke according to respected Liverpool journalist Ian Doyle.

The three players have mustered just two appearances between them this season and are in desperate need of first team football. The January transfer window will present all three players with an opportunity to assess their options with regards to moves elsewhere.

“Who could leave? Difficult one," stated Doyle to the Liverpool Echo. "There may by then [January] be players in need of first team action, so if Nathaniel Clyne, Dominic Solanke or Divock Origi go – even only on loan – it wouldn’t be the biggest shock.

Both Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke have found first team football hard to come by this term with Roberto Firmino first choice in the only central striking role in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Daniel Sturridge's return to the club has seen him restored to the bench with a number of impressive cameo appearances cementing him as second choice to the Brazilian.

Dominic Solanke, still just 21, may well have a long-term career at Liverpool but will need to move away from the club on loan in order to continue his development.

Divock Origi however, after struggling on loan last season in the Bundesliga, is more likely to leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

Nathaniel Clyne has also found himself drop down the pecking order after the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, who have both enjoyed game time in his preferred role at right-back this term.

Doyle also highlighted the possibility of further exits in the summer: “Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are approaching the end of their contract but I’d imagine Liverpool might want to keep hold of them until the end of the season at least instead of cashing in on what would be a minimal fee.”

Moreno and Sturridge have been used sporadically this season though with little back up for Andrew Robertson at left-back and Sturridge enjoying a sustained period of fitness, it is unlikely the club would be willing to let either leave in January.