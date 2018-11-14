Liverpool Ready Club-Record £85m January Bid for Barcelona Misfit

Liverpool will offer Ousmane Dembélé a way out of Barcelona during the January transfer window and are prepared to spend a club record £85m on his signature, according to reports.

The France international winger still hasn't integrated into the squad in Catalonia and the club's top brass are starting to grow impatient due to his regular lateness when arriving for training.

Dembélé was even left out of Barcelona's most recent squad which suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Although these problems have followed Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, the World Cup-winning forward isn't short of suitors ahead of the winter transfer window.

Having previously been linked with Arsenal, ESPN adds that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wants to bring the Frenchman to Anfield to boost his side's attacking depth.

It is understood that Klopp has set aside £85m to sign Dembélé and break the club's transfer record for the second time in consecutive January transfer windows (Virgil van Dijk joined for £75m last year).

However, one potential stumbling block for the deal could be the pair's relationship, which drastically slumped when Dembélé completed his move to the Camp Nou.

Dembélé was renting a property from Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund and he left the house in a mess as soon as Barcelona came calling, infuriating Liverpool's head coach.

Reports of Liverpool's interest in breaking their transfer record for Dembélé, however, would suggest that their past differences are now simply water under the bridge for Klopp.

The 21-year-old winger has been failing to really kick on since his first and only season in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, but a move away from Barça to join Klopp's Liverpool could give Dembélé the springboard to reach his full potential.