Man City Confirm Benjamin Mendy Had Surgery That Could Leave Him Sidelined Until New Year

Manchester City has officially confirmed that France international Benjamin Mendy underwent surgery on Wednesday night on his left knee.

Mendy played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United on Sunday, and after withdrawing from the national squad visited a specialist in Barcelona who revealed surgery was required.

According to the Telegraph, Mendy suffered a minor tear to the meniscus, and after the results of the required scans came in he was sent by City to Dr Ramon Cugat who performed the operation at the Quironsalud hospital.

It was initially thought that Mendy had suffered a repeat of last year's injury, rupturing the ACL in his right knee, which saw him miss the majority of the season. The good news is that it's a different knee and a more minor injury, but it could see the left-back out of the squad until the New Year.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He has already missed a month of playing time after badly bruising his fifth metatarsal in his left foot and also suffering from a muscle problem.

This news comes as yet another blow to the Citizens after losing Kevin de Bruyne for a further six weeks at the beginning of the month.

Other knee was jealous but the operation went well and its all good now 😘 be back soon guys u just have to found another FPL captain for some games 😝✌🏾 https://t.co/RD5ZGGkhMS — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 14, 2018

If Mendy will indeed be out for the rest of the year it would mean he would miss up to 11 games, including a key fixture for City against Chelsea who are hot on their heels in the chase for the Premier League title.