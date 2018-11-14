Manchester United Star Marouane Fellaini Takes to Instagram to Surprise Fans With Brand New Haircut

Marouane Fellaini has taken to social media to celebrate his forthcoming birthday by showing off his (drastic) new haircut.

The Belgian is generally known for being something of a Plan B man in Jose Mourinho’s squad, typically drafted into the side to have a certain physical impact on a game for his side when required, not to mention for his extravagant hairstyle.

The Manchester United star had most recently sported a blonde-infused afro style which has become something of a trademark. However, Fellaini has now taken to Instagram to reveal his latest trim in a picture reveal, accompanied by the comment: “New year, new look.”

The post also featured the hashtag “#birthdaytomorrow,” providing reason behind his new look.

Fellaini’s revised look is not the only significant recent development for the Belgian, with the Belgian having also been afforded a more prominent role in Manchester United’s midfield set up.

Paul Pogba’s recent injury setback has afforded the Belgian a starting role in midfield under Jose Mourinho in the recent 3-1 derby defeat to Manchester City.

✂️ Pleased to report Marouane Fellaini's hair has turned up safe and well 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/TWHesE7fXW — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 14, 2018

With Pogba injured and Mourinho looking to reinforce his midfield solidity against Pep Guardiola’s imperious champions, Fellaini was drafted into the side in place of the World Cup winner.

Though both the performance and result were of great disappointment from a United perspective, Fellaini will no doubt have been encouraged by Mourinho’s show of faith to start him in a fixture of such magnitude.

The Belgian is unlikely to maintain his place in the starting lineup once Pogba has returned from his layoff. However, Fellaini’s selection at the Etihad ahead of the likes of summer signing Fred suggests that the 30-year-old still has a significant role to play for his side this season.