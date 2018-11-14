Marko Arnautovic Set to Undergo Further Treatment During the International Break

West Ham's Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has revealed he may have to face further medical treatment whilst on international duty because of his recurring knee problem.

Arnautovic, 29, has missed several games for West Ham this season with a knee injury, which has seemingly not been allowed to fully heal. With this week dedicated to international football, Arnautovic has been called up by Austria for their Nations League fixtures against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Northern Ireland.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The Austrian international has told Salzburger Nachrichten that he is still suffering from the injury, and that he may have to be administered injections as he wants to play for his country in the two crucial games.

Arnautovic said: “I can not say if I’ll get an injection on Thursday. In the knee, fluid accumulates again and again. Of course there are people who say they should spare themselves and do nothing for a week, but it’s just difficult.”

The Austrian's injury occurred during West Ham's win over Everton earlier this season. He told Sky Sports a week after the game: "The knee is not the best but I am fit and I can play. I'm not training a lot at West Ham to try and keep my knee calm."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Austrian has been in good form for club and country this season with five goals and an assist in his 12 games for the Hammers, and one goal so far in the Nations League campaign.





He has become a key player for both his club and the national team and it would be a huge blow for both if the recurring injury will require further specialist treatment that could see him sidelined.