Paul Pogba Labels Man Utd as His 'Home' for Second Time This Season as Exit Speculation Remains Rife

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has described re-signing for the club in 2016 like coming 'home', claiming his four years at Juventus were only like going on 'holiday' as it had always remained his dream to play for United.

It follows months of speculation over his future at the club after rumours of a fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho and alleged interest in joining Barcelona.

"When I came back to United, it was the best feeling ever," the World Cup-winning Frenchman told the latest issue of Inside United, the club's official magazine.

"I came back home. I always dreamed of playing for United, to have many games and score goals. Nothing had really changed, except for maybe the team and the manager, but the rest of the club was the same," he added.

"I just came back home, it was like I didn't really leave - I just went on holiday! [laughs]. It was a great feeling to come back home."

Given everything that has been written since the summer about him supposedly wanting to leave Old Trafford, United fans will be delighted that Pogba has seemingly pledged himself to the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

What is worth noting is that this is the second time this season he has made such comment, saying something similar in a UEFA interview less than a month ago.

"It's [at Juventus] that I developed a player and so I have huge respect for the club. [But] I've come back home," the 25-year-old said at that time.

"I joined the youth academy here. I'm at home here and it will always be that way. I grew up with my team-mates and we've all been reunited again in the first team, so it's a beautiful story. The career I have had and now, with this return to Manchester, it's really splendid."

And now Pogba is saying United is 'home' again.



Make up your mind. https://t.co/EQpdUhBsy2 — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) November 14, 2018

But one must note that in between these two instances of referring to United as his 'home', Pogba also publicly said the same about Juventus. Unfortunately, it makes his sentiment come across as disingenuous as he appears to cosy up to both clubs.

"For me, it's a pleasure [to play against Juventus]. Turin is my home - that's where I scored my first professional goal," he said in an interview with RMC a fortnight ago.