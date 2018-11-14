Report Claims Mesut Özil Rejected £1m-a-Week Contract Offers in Order to Sign Arsenal Extension

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil turned down contract offers of up to £1m-a-week in order to sign an extension in north London last season, according to reports.

The 30-year-old was the name on everybody's lips earlier this year as he entered the final few months of his contract at Emirates Stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Özil was linked with a move to Manchester United and other big clubs across Europe before appearing to make a U-Turn and signing a new three-year contract in one of Arsène Wenger's last acts as manager.





During that period of unrest at Arsenal, when Özil's future seemed to be in doubt, Standard Sport claims Özil turned his nose up at contracts worth £1m-a-week from clubs overseas.

It is claimed that specific offer was made by a team in Asia, but Özil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut insists the World Cup-winning midfielder wasn't interested in earning himself a hefty payday at the back end of his career.

I do like @MesutOzil1088 when he turns up but his agent doesn't need to come out with this rubbish. If Ozil really so in love with the club that much he wouldn't have let his contract run down. He would have signed it very much earlier. His wage is monstrous. But good luck to him — Wally Dogar (@mayfair2306) November 13, 2018

"We had some really big offers from Asia - there were some crazy offers," Sogut said. "But, for Mesut, money was by no means the biggest factor.

"Money is definitely one important thing to consider, but people must remember that footballing ability is just one aspect of a contract negotiation. The commercial impact of a footballer is crucial nowadays."

Since starting the new season under Unai Emery, German midfielder Özil has been putting in some of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Özil is currently on course to reach double figures in the Premier League goalscoring charts for the first time in his career in north London, although his well-renowned assist total has dropped off dramatically this season.