Tottenham Hotspur Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers Opens Up on Future at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur's American centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers has confirmed that he'll reassess his Spurs future when he returns to the club from Swansea next summer.

Despite being at Spurs since 2016, Carter-Vickers is yet to make an appearance for the club at senior level, the American has been loaned out three times and is currently playing for Swansea, though he has only appeared twice for the Swans so far.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Carter-Vickers spoke about his experience at Swansea thus far, and opened up about his future with Tottenham.



“I am enjoying it [at Swansea], the manager is good and so is the team, the manager wants us to play in the right way, playing out the back, keeping possession. I feel like I am improving.

“The way I am, I just take it as it goes. At the moment I am at Swansea, trying to impress and get results there, and then when I go back to Tottenham at the end of the season then we’ll have to look at the picture from there.”

With Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez already ahead of Carter-Vickers in the pecking order at Spurs, and the emergence of Juan Foyth, the American may be forced to make a permanent move away from north London in the interest of increased playing time.