AC Milan Confirm Ivan Strinic Is Set to Return to Training Following Heart Scare

AC Milan have confirmed that defender Ivan Strinic will return to training following a temporary break from professional football after being diagnosed with a heart problem.

The Italian club issued a statement confirming that the 31-year-old would immediately resume training following the three month lay-off after being diagnosed with 'athlete's heart.'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The left-back was an integral part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final in Russia, and moved to the San Siro in the same summer.

Following a free transfer from Sampdoria, Strinic had yet to make an appearance for the Italian giants when the heart condition was discovered, and was immediately told to suspend sporting activities for three months.

Before his move to the San Siro club, Strinic played for five clubs, including hometown team Hajduk Split and Ukrainian side Dnipro. The defender moved to Serie A in 2015, spending two seasons with Napoli before a switch to Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 for £1.8m.

Milan's statement on their website reported: "During the last few days, Ivan Strinic has undergone a series of medical examinations at the Cardiology Clinic in Padua coordinated by Prof Domenico Corrado, one of the leading international experts in sports cardiology.

Official Statement: Ivan Strinic ⬇️https://t.co/txSZC2Si2P — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 15, 2018

"The diagnosis is 'athlete's heart' reversible hypertrophy. Therefore, the footballer may immediately resume sporting activities after three months suspension.The Croatian defender will start training again at Milanello sports centre from next Monday."

Athlete's heart is a condition in which the human heart is enlarged, and the resting heart rate is lower than normal. It is unlikely the defender will be rushed into any strenuous training activities, and no date has been set for a return to first team action for the Croatian.