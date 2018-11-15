AC Milan Eyeing Loan Swoop for Liverpool Summer Signing After Slow Anfield Start

Serie A side AC Milan are keeping a close eye on developments over Liverpool summer signing Fabinho, after the midfielder's early struggles at Anfield.

Having signed from AS Monaco in a £43.7m deal in May, the Brazilian has found first team opportunities hard to come by under Jurgen Klopp and has featured just four times in the Premier League this season.



According to Corriere dello Sport , the Rossoneri are keen on raiding Europe for potential signings and have Fabinho as one of their main targets in the upcoming January window.





The report adds that the 24-year-old is frustrated with his lack of game time and finding himself in and out of the team, particularly with strong competition for places in his preferred central midfield position.

However, it is claimed that Milan still face a difficult job over convincing Liverpool to part ways with a midfielder they signed for big money just this past summer, and are therefore contemplating making a six-month loan swoop for the Brazil international.

Be quite useful to LFC if midfielders signed for combined £96m show up before Xmas. Know everyone thought Fabinho great in few games (I didn't) but this 'it took Ox/Robertson time, too' argument has become a shield for really disappointing return so far.https://t.co/3tEc6h7BUB — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) November 8, 2018

Fabinho started his career at Portuguese side Rio Ave, before joining Real Madrid on loan in 2013, where he made just the one appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu. The following season he signed for Ligue 1 side Monaco in a season-long loan deal but featured far more prominently for the French club.





After signing on a permanent deal, the midfielder went on to spend five seasons with the club and impressed in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi final in the 2016/2017 campaign.



