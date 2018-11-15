AC Milan Owners Give Green Light to Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move as Swede Considers Serie A Return

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

AC Milan's owners have given the go-ahead for the transfer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the final decision for which now rests in the hands of the Sweden legend.

When Ibrahimovic moved to MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this year, it was thought that he would end his career there. But his excellent form - scoring 22 goals in 27 appearances - has opened the door to a European swansong.

It was reported two weeks ago that Milan were pursuing a short-term deal for their former striker, and that move seems to be inching closer after the club's owners, Elliott Management, gave the transfer their seal of approval.

Calciomercato reports that head coach Gennaro Gattuso is keen for the move to go through, and it is not thought that Ibrahimovic's £4m wages would present a problem with Financial Fair Play.

The only person whose approval is yet to be received is Ibrahimovic himself. The 37-year-old must decide whether he wants to return to Serie A or see out his career stateside.

OLIVIER MORIN/GettyImages

Milan's sporting director, Leonardo, knows that Ibrahimovic will want to make up his own mind and will not put pressure on him to make a hasty decision.

If Ibrahimovic does decide to join Milan, negotiations are likely to begin in December, with the initial deal likely to be a six-month rolling contract.

Ibrahimovic spent seven seasons in Serie A, two of them with AC Milan between 2010 and 2012. He scored 56 goals in 85 appearances for I Rossoneri before joining Paris Saint-Germain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)