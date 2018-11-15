Alvaro Morata Admits He Considered Leaving Chelsea in the Summer Amid Struggles With Mental Health

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says he considered leaving the club last summer, explaining that he was struggling to handle the pressure of playing for the Stamford Bridge side, but says he is gettina back on track now with the help of a psychologist.

Morata has scored five goals in eight starts in the league so far this season, but managed just 11 over the course of last season in what was a tough personal year for the Spanish striker.

And the 26-year-old, who joined from Real Madrid last summer, said in an interview with Spanish media that it was enough to make him reconsider his future.

"I told my wife and my family that I had to take a step or two back to enjoy football again," he told ABC.

"I was under a lot of pressure and when you're like that you stop enjoying football.

"It is at that moment when you have to realise that either you let them help you and listen to you or you can keep on getting worse. This summer I said to myself once or twice that I wanted to go to a team where I would be happy again, without pressure.

"My wife laughed and said: 'Do not say nonsense.' Many things happen in your head but now I am enjoying football again. It was a matter of adjusting my head, which is what controls the body."

Among other struggles, Morata last year endured the death of a close friend, as well as his wife's tough pregnancy, but says that with the help of a psychologist, he is getting back to where he wants to be.

He added: "In this period of my life I have realised that you always have to train your mind. It's not only about being physically prepared. To withstand the pressure, you also have to work, it is the most important thing in our field.

Great job!! Great win at home with our fans!! Happy to score again!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵🔵⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ELrG1Z2uas — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 4, 2018

"The idea of going to the psychologist, for anyone who has any problem, is associated with something negative. I think everyone sees it that way when it's really a very important thing. Now I am happier than ever at Chelsea and happier than ever in the national team, even if it is not my best moment on the pitch.

"I've scored goals again, but it's not when I'm playing my best football. I will continue going to the psychologist, it helps me to manage the pressure and emotions."