Arsene Wenger Names the One Condition PSG Must Meet for Him to Accept Technical Role

Arsene Wenger is happy to take up a senior role at Paris Saint-Germain, but will only do so if the French champions get rid of their current sporting director, Antero Henrique.

Wenger travelled to Qatar last week to meet with Sheikh Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family which owns PSG. He has also met with manager Thomas Tuchel, who is keen for the Frenchman to come on board.

However, Paris United reports that Wenger will not accept the position unless PSG dispense with the services of Henrique, who does not get on well with Tuchel.

PSG are prepared to offer Wenger a role above Henrique in the club hierarchy, but Wenger's demands are non-negotiable, giving club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi a difficult decision to make.

Al-Khelaifi doesn't want to anything which might disrupt PSG's start to the season. Tuchel's side have won all 13 Ligue 1 matches so far, although they sit 3rd in their Champions League group behind Napoli and Liverpool.

PSG must act quickly if they want to appoint Wenger though, as a man of his knowledge and experience will not be available for long.

AC Milan, Real Madrid and the United States national team have all taken an interest in appointing Wenger, and Bayern Munich approached him about taking a technical position at the Allianz Arena.

Wenger has not ruled out a return to management and turned down the Fulham job this week before the Cottagers appointed Claudio Ranieri to replace Slavisa Jokanovic.

Wenger promised when he left Arsenal at the end of last season that he would not manage another Premier League team, but he is open to taking a job in Europe.