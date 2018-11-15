Atletico Madrid 'Very Close' to Reaching Agreement Over Diego Simeone Contract Extension

November 15, 2018

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are reportedly close to concluding the negotiations with head coach Diego Simeone for a new long-term contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 48-year-old has transformed Los Colchoneros' fortunes since taking over in December 2011, winning seven major honours with the club as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

Simeone, nicknamed El Cholo, has been in negotiations with Atlético Madrid for a number of months as the club quickly turned their attention to his contract once Antoine Griezmann tied down his future with the club during the summer.

Marca Radio now report that Atléti are "very close" to finalising talks with Simeone, who is set to leapfrog the aforementioned Griezmann as the club's top earner with this new contract.

One reason that talks have taken so long is that there are a number of clauses within Simeone's new contract which will eventually help facilitate a move away when El Cholo decides to finally leave the San Blas-Canillejas district of Madrid.

Chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is said to be one of the main players behind extending Simeone's current contract, which is set to expire in 2020.

Atlético Madrid are in the midst of a title race this season and are only one point behind league leaders Barcelona. They are currently sat in third place, behind Sevilla only on goal difference, while minnows Deportivo Alavés also have 23 points in La Liga.

Los Colchoneros are also very close to confirming their place in the Champions League knockout stages, alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund

They are currently five points ahead of third place Club Brugge, while the best Thierry Henry's Monaco can hope for is a place in the Europa League.

