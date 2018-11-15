Borussia Dortmund Keeping Tabs on Arsenal Starlet as Bundesliga Giants Eye the Next Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund could be set to make another raid on the Premier League in pursuit of young English talent. According to reports, the German club have their sights set on Arsenal youngster Ben Cottrell, with Marseille reportedly also interested.

Dortmund have history with this kind of signing, having signed winger Jadon Sancho from Manchester City last summer.

Bromance goals 😍



Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho are loving life in Germany! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/XMvRw7SyCl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 14, 2018

The Englishman has been a hit in the Bundesliga; his four goals and six assists this season have made Europe take notice of his burgeoning talent.

According to the Daily Mirror, Dortmund could be looking to unearth another Premier League gem, with Arsenal's Ben Cottrell being targeted.

The 17-year-old has been impressing for Arsenal's Under-18s this season, which has alerted a host of top European clubs. The youngster, who can play on either wing, may be interested by the pathway to first team football that could be offered by the Bundesliga.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

As well as Sancho, Arsenal's own Reiss Nelson has been tearing it up in Germany, scoring six goals in seven appearances for Hoffenheim this season. Everton youngster Ademola Lookman also enjoyed first team football in Germany last season during his loan spell with RB Leipzig.

However Unai Emery has shown a willingness to give youngsters minutes at the Emirates. Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Julio Pleguezuelo have all made first team appearances for the Gunners this season, mainly in the League Cup and Europa League.

Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga so far this season:



5 starts

4 goals

6 assists



Running towards his first England start like... pic.twitter.com/VWZWurzRMw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2018

Emery may come under pressure to fast track Cottrell to the first team, or else risk losing him for a small compensation fee in the future.