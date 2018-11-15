Charlie Mulgrew Signs New Contract With Blackburn Extending His Stay Until 2021

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew has signed a new contract which will keep at Ewood Park until the summer of 2021.

The Scotland international has scored 21 goals in 89 appearances since signing from Celtic in August 2016, although his first season ended in disappointment as Rovers were relegated to League One.

However, Mulgrew played a key part in helping seal an immediate return to the Championship last season as he contributed at both ends of the field, scoring 14 goals including the winner at Doncaster which sealed promotion.

Total commitment.



We’re delighted to announce that @Charlie_Mulgrew has today signed a new deal at #Rovers.



More: https://t.co/V43ug1dJYc pic.twitter.com/fhcFWYCKrs — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 15, 2018

After signing his new contract, Mulgrew said it was a no-brainer to stay in Lancashire.

"It was pretty straightforward, as Rovers is a club I want to be at. I’ve loved every minute of being here, it’s a great club to be at and a club that’s doing well," Mulgrew told Blackburn's official website.

"It feels like a club heading in the right direction. Since the manager has come in we’ve been moving well and the plans for the future are great. I’ll be doing all I can to help move the club forward.

"It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but ever since I walked through the door it’s been a club that I’ve wanted to fight for. After going down I was desperate to help bring the club back.

Delighted to have extended my contract for another 2 years. Thanks to @smi_world and @rovers for getting it sorted. Looking forward to playing my part in taking the club forward https://t.co/JC7IVd8ndm — Charlie Mulgrew (@charlie_mulgrew) November 15, 2018

"Now we want to push on. We have a great changing room, a great manager and great staff. It’s the perfect place to be, so I’m delighted to stay.

"I loved my first year at the club despite relegation and I wanted to move the club forward. Now we can push on and see how far we can go."

Blackburn are ninth in the Championship after 17 games, just two points off a play-off place.