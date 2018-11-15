Croatia will host Spain at Stadion Maksimiron on Thursday as the UEFA Nations League competition continues.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament with Spain winning 6–0 at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, and Luis Enrique's side can clinch first place in the group and a spot in the summer semifinals with a win–and all but do the same with a draw given its goal differential advantage over second-place England.

Spain could have secured first place in its last Nations League match but fell 3–2 to England, with Raheem Sterling scored two goals for the Three Lions in the win. In a friendly before that, Spain beat Wales 4–1.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, has struggled since its success in Russia and sits in last place with one point–though it could still top the group if it beats Spain and then England on Sunday. The team last drew with England 0–0 in its second Nations League match.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.