Crystal Palace Striker Admits His Current Situation in South London Is 'Difficult'

Crystal Palace centre forward Alexander Sorloth has started life in London rather slowly, all things considered. After signing in January 2018 for £9m, the Norwegian has yet to score a single league goal for the Eagles.

Despite his lack of form, the 22-year-old was still called up to the Norway national team for the current international break (albeit following Joshua King’s absence through injury). Sorloth had a chat with NTB, as reported in VOL, where he discussed his rather 'difficult' start to the season.

He reflected upon his inability to nail down a consistent starting place in Roy Hodgson's Palace team, but accepted there was still time to turn his fortune around at the club.

He admitted: “There’s not a lot I can do to turn things around. One goal may be enough. If I had scored against Tottenham, everything would be different. There are ups and downs in football. If you have something between the ears, then you can get stronger from it. I usually get in every fight and always do my best. That’s how I’ll continue.”

Having only been given a handful of opportunities, all from the bench, in the Premier League this term, it’s obvious to see that the 22-year-old hasn’t quite fully convinced Roy Hodgson.

But things have gone a little better for the Norwegian in the Carabao Cup this season, scoring the winner against Swansea and also setting up a goal against West Brom.

Despite seeming to be able to see the potential for positive change, the Crystal Palace forward admitted the situation he is currently in is ‘difficult’.

On the positive side, Sorloth pointed out, it's not the first time he’s been in this situation. He once suffered a tough period during his time at Groningen in Holland, which he eventually overcame - leading him to Selhurst Park, via Midtjylland in Denmark.

At just 22 years old, and being not so far into the current season, the striker has plenty of time to bang in the goals for Palace, he just needs to break his league duck.