The U.S. men's national team continues its stretch of tough friendlies when taking on 2018 World Cup semifinals England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in London.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. men are still under the guidance of interim manager Dave Sarachan, who has gone 3-3-4 at the helm in his 10 matches. He'll welcome Christian Pulisic back to the squad Thursday, marking just the Dortmund star's second appearance since the October 2017 failure in Trinidad & Tobago and his first since an 89-minute stint against Bolivia in May.

Since then, the U.S. has endured some up-and-down results, drawing France before it won the World Cup, and beating Mexico and tying Peru after the tournament in Russia, but also falling to Brazil and Colombia.

For England, the match marks the farewell to 33-year-old forward Wayne Rooney, who was called in as a tribute and will make his 120th and final appearance for the Three Lions, for whom he holds the all-time scoring record with 53 goals.

The U.S. men are 2-7-1 all-time against England, with the wins coming in 1993 and the 1950 World Cup. Their last meeting, in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, ended in a 1-1 draw after Robert Green's howler of a Clint Dempsey shot canceled out Steven Gerrard's early opener.

England dominated the opening minutes, bossing possession and earning a pair of early corner kicks. The latter of the two forced Brad Guzan into making a sensational save to tip Dele Alli’s header off the bar, though an offside call would have nullified a goal anyway.

Guzan nearly committed a blunder a few minutes later, when his attempt to play out of the back gifted England a turnover. Callum Wilson couldn’t turn in Jesse Lingard’s cross, though, letting the USA off.

The USA had a couple of brief glimpses of light before the wheels fell off. First, Pulisic was played into space down the right channel, but his cross was caught by Jordan Pickford on the goal line in the 16th minute. Eight minutes later, Pulisic got behind the England defense and had Pickford 1-v-1, but the Everton stopper made the save.

That proved costly on the other end almost immediately, when Lingard curled a gorgeous right-footed shot by Guzan. A couple of minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the lead with a strike of his own–his first in an England shirt.

#England quickly double their lead, with Trent Alexander-Arnold finishing clinically after shambolic #USMNT defending. 2 goals in 2 minutes for the home side, who have been dominant. 2-0.#ENGUSA #ENGvUSA pic.twitter.com/7b1Dmkf48U — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) November 15, 2018

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here are the rosters for both nations:

ENGLAND

GOALKEEPERS: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

MIDFIELDERS: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Ali (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

FORWARDS: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca de la Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)