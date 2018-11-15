European Giants Juventus and Bayern Munich Eyeing a Move for Roma Star Kostas Manolas

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

Juventus and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing Roma centre back Kostas Manolas, according to reports. Manolas has been a prominent figure for Roma this season, making 13 appearances in the Serie A and Champions League this season. 

The Greek international is in his fifth season with the club, having joined from Olympiakos in 2014. He famously scored the winner in Roma's dramatic Champions League comeback against Barcelona last season, as the Giallorossi made it to the semi-finals. Whilst Roma would want to hold on to Manolas, interest from Europe's elite could be too good of an opportunity to pass up. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport (as reported by Football Italia), Serie A league-leaders Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich have concrete interest in Manolas; Juventus are allegedly concerned with Andrea Barzagli's advancing age (he'll be 38 in May), and former Roma centre half Medhi Benatia hasn't set the world alight during his spell in Turin. Bayern on the other hand could be angling for a major summer overhaul after a poor start to their Bundesliga campaign. 

Manolas would be relatively affordable for either club, as his contract allegedly contains a €36m release clause, but it might not be so easy to lure him away from Roma. Sporting director Monchi is said to be looking to renegotiate Manolas' current contract, with a view to removing the release clause altogether. Monchi and Manolas are said to be in "constant contact" with one another as they have a "solid relationship."

Roma travel to Udinese after the conclusion of the international break, and will hope for an upturn in their league form after losing points in three of their last four Serie A fixtures.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)