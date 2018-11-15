European Giants Juventus and Bayern Munich Eyeing a Move for Roma Star Kostas Manolas

Juventus and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing Roma centre back Kostas Manolas, according to reports. Manolas has been a prominent figure for Roma this season, making 13 appearances in the Serie A and Champions League this season.

The Greek international is in his fifth season with the club, having joined from Olympiakos in 2014. He famously scored the winner in Roma's dramatic Champions League comeback against Barcelona last season, as the Giallorossi made it to the semi-finals. Whilst Roma would want to hold on to Manolas, interest from Europe's elite could be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport (as reported by Football Italia), Serie A league-leaders Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich have concrete interest in Manolas; Juventus are allegedly concerned with Andrea Barzagli's advancing age (he'll be 38 in May), and former Roma centre half Medhi Benatia hasn't set the world alight during his spell in Turin. Bayern on the other hand could be angling for a major summer overhaul after a poor start to their Bundesliga campaign.

Manolas would be relatively affordable for either club, as his contract allegedly contains a €36m release clause, but it might not be so easy to lure him away from Roma. Sporting director Monchi is said to be looking to renegotiate Manolas' current contract, with a view to removing the release clause altogether. Monchi and Manolas are said to be in "constant contact" with one another as they have a "solid relationship."

Pure joy! Kostas Manolas loves a goal in this competition 😀#UCL pic.twitter.com/zrBjjWVL1h — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2018

Roma travel to Udinese after the conclusion of the international break, and will hope for an upturn in their league form after losing points in three of their last four Serie A fixtures.