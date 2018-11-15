Inter Plot Move for Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen as Defender's Contract Winds Down

Serie A giants Internazionale are hopeful of signing Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer, according to reports in Italy.

The 31-year-old centre back is out of contract in the summer and will be available to talk to clubs outside of the Premier League over a Bosman move as early as January.

Club and international teammate Toby Alderweireld is also entering the final few months of his contract in north London, but while Premier League rivals Manchester United appear to be closest to his signature, Inter are keeping tabs on Vertonghen.

Football Italia cite journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's claims that Inter will look to complete a similar deal for Vertonghen which saw Stefan de Vrij move to San Siro earlier this year from SS Lazio.

It has also been suggested that Inter could offer a significantly reduced fee during the January transfer window to test Tottenham's resolve before the end of the season.





If Vertonghen stays put until the summer, he would have been with Tottenham for a total of seven years. So far, the Belgium international has racked up 260 appearances across all competitions for the club - surpassing his 220 run outs with former side Ajax.

The Nerazzurri are currently also trying to fight off competition for their star defender Milan Škriniar. The Slovakian has caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, but the latest word is that he is in talks to extend his contract at San Siro.

Škriniar is quickly becoming one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe, but Inter would make a real statement of intent by tying him down to a long-term deal alongside the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perišić and Radja Nainggolan.