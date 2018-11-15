Juventus Interested in French Wonderkid Jean-Clair Todibo Ahead of January Transfer Window

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly attracting interest from Juventus, despite not even being under a professional contract at Toulouse, and could be signed by the Italian club through paying the FIFA formation bonus.

The youngster, born in 1999, has played ten games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring one goal and assisting another, and is reported to have already made contact with agents amid interest from the Bianconeri.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Juventus would have a battle on their hands for Todibo, as the defender has also attracted the interest of a host of other top European clubs including Inter, Milan, Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Todibo joined the Toulouse in 2016, from FC Les Lilas. He made his Ligue 1 debut against Derby de la Garonne rivals Bordeaux playing 89 minutes in an eventual 2–1 home win, and has gone on to establish himself in the first team.

18-year-old Todibo is reported to be intrigued with a move to Italy and will make a decision regarding his potentially exciting career

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

I Bianconeri will then decide whether they will take their interest in the youngster to the next level. Any potential move away from the French club could be on a free transfer - as he is not yet under a professional contract with Toulouse.

He’s currently a second-year scholar at the French side's academy and his current deal expires in the summer meaning interested clubs could talk to Todibo as soon as January.