Juventus Interested in French Wonderkid Jean-Clair Todibo Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 15, 2018

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly attracting interest from Juventus, despite not even being under a professional contract at Toulouse, and could be signed by the Italian club through paying the FIFA formation bonus.

The youngster, born in 1999, has played ten games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring one goal and assisting another, and is reported to have already made contact with agents amid interest from the Bianconeri.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Juventus would have a battle on their hands for Todibo, as the defender has also attracted the interest of a host of other top European clubs including Inter, Milan, Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Todibo joined the Toulouse in 2016, from FC Les Lilas. He made his Ligue 1 debut against Derby de la Garonne rivals Bordeaux playing 89 minutes in an eventual 2–1 home win, and has gone on to establish himself in the first team.

18-year-old Todibo is reported to be intrigued with a move to Italy and will make a decision regarding his potentially exciting career

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

I Bianconeri will then decide whether they will take their interest in the youngster to the next level. Any potential move away from the French club could be on a free transfer - as he is not yet under a professional contract with Toulouse.

He’s currently a second-year scholar at the French side's academy and his current deal expires in the summer meaning interested clubs could talk to Todibo as soon as January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)