Karim Benzema Remains a Target for Milan Despite Striker Rejecting Rossoneri Contract Offer

Karim Benzema has reportedly turned down a chance to join AC Milan in favour of staying with Real Madrid, but the Italian giants remain highly interested in the French striker.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via TransferMarketWeb), the 30-year-old met with representatives from the Milanese club over the summer, but was insufficiently impressed by his potential salary, and opted to stick with the project in the Spanish capital.

However, according to another report from Italian paper Gazzetta (this time via Mundo Deportivo), the Italian side still see Benzema as a 'main objective' and could yet offer improved terms for the number nine, whose contract in Madrid runs until June 2021.

Spanish rumours site Don Balon (via CalcioMercato) even claimed earlier in the week that Milan floated an offer of around €65m to Florentino Perez for the veteran forward. However, the site is notoriously unreliable.

Despite Real Madrid's well documented troubles this season, Benzema has had a fairly profitable campaign so far, picking up 10 goals and three assists in 18 appearances across competitions so far.

In light of this, it appears that Milan may not be deterred by their continued rejection as they seek a new striker - despite the presence of Gonzalo Higuain in their ranks and a rumoured interest in bringing back Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to San Siro.

However, according to Don Balon's report anyway, Los Blancos are more enticed to engage in negotiations with Milan's cross-town rivals Inter.

As opposed to the purely financial remuneration that the Rossoneri could offer them, Madrid could seek to seal a cash plus player deal for coveted Nerazzurri striker Mauro Icardi.