Marco Reus Reveals He Is 'Still Getting Better' Following Exceptional Start to the Season

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been exceptional in the Bundesliga this season, and the German international has revealed his believe that he is "still getting better."

The 29-year-old is currently thriving in an attacking midfield role, admitting it is his favourite position to play, and has contributed to Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season with eight goals and three assists.

Marco Reus: Only Sébastien Haller (13) has had a direct hand in more goals than @woodyinho (11 -- 8 goals, 3 assists) in the Bundesliga this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/ro2zW2e2Qt pic.twitter.com/PeMwbu390p — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 15, 2018

“I’m in good shape, no question, and I’ve always said that I can help any team when I’m healthy and in rhythm over a longer period of time,” Reus explained to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“But saying this is ‘the best Reus ever’ is a little over the top for me. That would also mean that it won’t get any better, but it’s still getting better.”

Having made over 20 Bundesliga appearances in just one of the last five seasons, the BVB captain has made a stellar start to this season playing all but 38 minutes.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Throughout his career, Rues has often been used on the left side of the midfield, however he now finds himself in a more central role in under Lucien Favre.





“In this position, I feel like I’m in the game all the time,” Reus said.

“The ball goes through the middle a lot and I’m always at the centre of challenges as well, and this permanent presence is good for me. I get a good overview of a match from this position. I’m sure if I really want to play very, very well and achieve very, very high goals then that’s the best position for me."





Reus could well be in the form of his career - back in 2012, Dortmund paid £15m for the young midfielder, having just scored 18 goals that season for Borussia Mönchengladbach under Lucien Favre.

“Apart from a small bruise on my foot at the moment, I’ve been healthy for some time now. This is the most important thing for my style of play – only then can I play in my favourite position and really enjoy it.”

It's a role that Rues would also like to play in the national side under boss Joachim Löw, and the 36-time international is set on making sure both he and Germany play in more tournaments in the near future.

“I want to stay healthy, have a good EURO 2020 qualifying and a great EURO 2020. I have this tournament fully in my sights. At the World Cup in Qatar I’d be 33 and a half…”