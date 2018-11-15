Newcastle Linked With MLS Star Miguel Almiron After Agent Watches Bournemouth Game

Newcastle are the latest side to be linked with a move for MLS star Miguel Almiron, after his agent confirmed interest from 'two or three' Premier League clubs.

Daniel Campos, who represents the Paraguayan attacking midfielder, claimed earlier this week that Almiron will 'certainly' play in the Premier League one day, with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham among the rumoured destinations.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Newcastle Chronicle reports that Campos was in attendance at Newcastle's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, giving rise to rumours that Almiron could sign for the Magpies.

However, it is understood that Newcastle's interest has not yet manifested into a formal offer, and they will continue to monitor Almiron's progress during the MLS Cup playoffs.

Almiron scored a stunning free kick for Atlanta United in their 3-1 win over New York City on Sunday, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory. They now face New York Red Bulls in the semi finals for a shot at their first MLS Cup final.

Unstoppable. Unbelievable.



Miguel Almirón with the absolute screamer of a free kick! https://t.co/ltfJAYLdR9 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 11, 2018

Almiron's goal was his 13th of a season which saw him included in the MLS Best XI and the MLS All-Star game for the second consecutive year, having joined Atlanta from Lanus in 2016.

Newcastle are keen to sign a winger in January and although Almiron usually plays through the centre for Atlanta, he is also capable of playing on either flank.

Almiron has been capped 12 times by Paraguay, though he is yet to score his first international goal.