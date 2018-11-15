Real Madrid Continue to Monitor Neymar & Kylian Mbappe as PSG Await Outcome of FFP Investigation

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain continue to battle against allegations of Financial Fair Play breaches.

PSG spent a combined €402m to sign both superstars in their quest to win the Champions League, but the harshest FFP sanctions could ironically see them excluded from the competition.

According to AS, Real lie in wait in the event that the team from the French capital are potentially forced to sell one of Neymar or Mbappe in an attempt to balance the books and fall in line with regulations over spending, costs and revenue.

Real have made efforts to sign both players in the past going back a number of years.

Los Blancos were first interested in Neymar more than a decade ago, inviting the Brazilian to Spain to train with their youth team when he was just 14 years of age. He stayed loyal to Santos, but Real retained that interest when he eventually joined Barcelona in 2013.

And Real have been heavily linked with a move once more ever since he joined PSG last year.

Mbappe is believed to have chosen PSG over Real in 2017, while the teen sensation was of interest to the Spanish giants in his earlier years as well.

Speaking to the Daily Express last month, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claimed that signing Neymar is a higher priority for Real: "I understand that Mbappe has a better record and is just 19. But Neymar has been about for much longer.

"Right now, if they are to go for a Galactico it will be the best player around. Neymar would then be considered. They also want a brand. This name, a big name, can be their Mickey Mouse. And Neymar has much more of a name than anybody else."

Whether PSG will be found guilty of FFP breaches currently remains to be seen. AFP has learned that UEFA have temporarily suspended the investigation, which reopened in September 2018, pending a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).