Sandro Wagner Insists Bayern Munich Are Still a 'Better Team' Than Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has played down the notion that they need to undergo a rebuilding process following their defeat in Der Klassiker, insisting that the Bavarians are still the best team in Germany.

The 30-year-old striker came on as a second half substitute against Dortmund as the reigning Bundesliga champions threw away the lead twice before Paco Alcácer's strike settled the thrilling encounter, opening up a seven-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga.

But Wagner is adamant that Bayern Munich are still a 'better team' than Borussia Dortmund, adding that any talk of the club needing to undergo some kind of a makeover is 'rubbish'.

"It's crazy when you look at the league table. We are fifth, which can't be the aspiration of Bayern Munich or us players," Wagner said, quoted by Goal.

"We have to win the Bundesliga title this year, anything else would be a disappointment. We have the best team by far, in Germany.

"Of course, Dortmund have played a couple of good games, but in my opinion, we are the better team.

"Therefore, every single player needs to have the ambition to become a German champion. To say it's a rebuilding phase or similar is rubbish.

"We have to win the Bundesliga."

Bayern Munich have been well off the pace this season, although there were positives to take from their first half performance at the Westfalenstadion last weekend.

The reigning champions can get their season back on track when they host Fortuna Düsseldorf after the international break, before focusing their attention on securing a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League against S.L. Benfica.