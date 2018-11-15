Southampton Set to Raid Leicester for Recruitment Chief After Ligue 1 Move Stalls

Southampton are in talks to hire Leicester's head of recruitment Eduardo Macia, who has held senior roles at some of Europe's most prestigious clubs.

Macia was set to become the new recruitment chief at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux last month, with some sources claiming the deal was '99 per cent' done.

However, French outlet Sud Ouest (via Sport Witness) is reporting that the trail has 'grown colder' on that move and Macia remains an employee at the King Power Stadium, at least for now.

Eduardo Macia | Southampton said to be in talks to take official from Leicester City. https://t.co/azkMgY3iOF #lcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 15, 2018

Southampton are hoping to take advantage of this uncertainty by making their own play to bring Macia to the South Coast. The Saints are re-organising their backroom staff following the resignation of vice-president Les Reed.

Macia spent two decades at Valencia as a player, technical advisor and personal assistant to club president Juan Soler. He worked under Rafa Benitez, working mostly with youth players but also playing his part in transfers for the senior team.

Macia joined Benitez at Liverpool in 2006, taking the role of chief scout, and remained at Anfield until after Benitez had left in 2010. He helped to sign players such as Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Torres and Javier Mascherano.

After a brief spell as technical director at Olympiacos, Macia went back to a scouting role at Fiorentina, bringing in the likes of Giuseppe Rossi, Juan Cuadrado and Alberto Aquilani.

He was then at Real Betis for just over a year before joining Leicester the summer after their Premier League title win. Southampton are currently outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only, and their January recruitment will be crucial to their survival hopes.