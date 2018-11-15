'VARy Nice': Why the Introduction of VAR Can Only Be a Good Thing for the Premier League

The Premier League announced on Thursday that a deal has been agreed in principle between all 20 English clubs for VAR to be introduced into the league for the 2019/20 season onwards. All that's left now is for the formalities of the request to be hashed out between the International Football Association Board and FIFA.

Well, it's been a long time coming, eh? Regardless of your viewpoint on the Video Assistant Refereeing technology - of which one is mandatory if you want to be considered a worthwhile fan - you can't be surprised to hear that it is finally being brought to our shores.

After ample incubation in Italy, Spain, Germany as well as at the World Cup in Russia, it was only a matter of time before the straws told on the English executives' backs. Whether that final straw was Charlie Austin's wonderful rant following Southampton's draw with Watford, we'll never know.

What we do know, however, is that if this is simply an attempt by the other 19 clubs to stop Mark Hughes' incessant whinging, it will be in vain. Because, as many of you will think/know/reject (depending on your aforementioned "viewpoint") VAR will not end refereeing controversy.

If you are a member of that third camp, I'm sorry, because if anything, it will increase it. But that's precisely why it can only be beneficial for the Premier League at large.

Despite all that trialling, the system is still very much in its infancy. Indeed, even when it becomes a fully-fledged adult, the mistakes will not cease. The personal judgement calls made in the heat of the battle will never appease everybody.



Because, aside from all the obvious advantages that the enhanced observation of key decisions will bring - less offside goals, less dangerous tackles and, most importantly, less moaning about a lack of VAR - the game we love will still retain all of the controversy and complaining we love.

And if you think you don't love it, I can assure you that you do, deep down inside. It's one of the principle reasons you follow the sport. Referees don't dominate the headlines in other sports anywhere near as much as they do in our beautiful one. And that's because it's our favourite topic, even when we pretend to hate it.

It will even add a new dimension to our favourite pass-time, a new character in this never ending love story. Just think of the joy we'll have. Picture the scene - you lose because a tight offside call didn't go your way, or you were on the wrong end of a soft red card/penalty.



The release of all that pent up righteous indignation will still retain it's cathartic glory. Except now we'll have one more entity to gracelessy vent at! And, what's even better, is that this entity is supposed to stop all the dissension, making that dissension even more satisfying when it's required! Amazing.

Remember how fun the World Cup was? VAR. Noticed the increased TV deals for Serie A and La Liga? VAR. Loving the action in Liga MX recently? V-A-R.



So, raise your glasses to VAR - a new and improved way to berate the officials and opponents you despise, in the fashion you inescapably love. Coming to a stadium near you in 2019.

