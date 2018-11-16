Arsene Wenger Reveals What He Misses About Management & Speaks of Desire to Get Back into Football

Arsene Wenger has spoken openly about his desire to get back into football, revealing that he misses the competitiveness, togetherness and sense of achievement that the sport gave him.

Wenger left Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge of the North London club, leaving him out of work for the first time since 1995.

The 69-year-old insists that he is not retired from football and would be open to taking another managerial job, despite recently turning down the chance to take over from Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham.

"I don't feel retired at all but I feel frustrated from competition," said Wenger, quoted by the Mirror. "I am basically a competitor and what I miss - honestly there are many things I don't miss at all, like all of the stuff around the game you have to deal with.

"But of course, the day, the competition, the achievement that you can do together, sharing emotions, sharing competitions, ups and downs with others, of course you miss that because I spent my life in that."

Wenger also spoke about his emotions the day after leaving Arsenal and realising he didn't have a game to look ahead to for the first time in 23 years.

"I remember very well, I was a bit lost because you have time in front of you, and that was never the case before," he said.

"You always had a problem to sort out and when you sorted it out you had another one coming straight away, and suddenly you don't have that in front of you."

Having vowed not to work for another Premier League club, Wenger has been waiting for the right opportunity to come up in Europe. He has been linked with the managerial position at Bayern Munich and a technical role at Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, but for now must bide his time.