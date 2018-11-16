Barcelona Official Fails to Rule Out Neymar Return & Confirms Interest in Ajax Starlet

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has failed to rule out the possible return of Neymar to Camp Nou after explaining that it would depend on the circumstances, while also confirming the club's long rumoured interest in Ajax talent Frenkie de Jong.





The subject of Neymar rejoining Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain has gathered pace in recent weeks. And while Segura claimed it is not something being discussed right now, he did hint that the club could consider it moving forward.

"It's an issue that is not on the table now," Segura began, via Mundo Deportivo.

"I said that every young player who goes for money will not return and we stick to that. But the circumstances of Neymar are totally different because we are not talking about players in the process of formation, they are professional soccer players that, depending on the circumstances of the market, we will have to assess the best expectations for us."

Neymar signed for PSG last year after the French club triggered the €222m buyout clause in the Brazilian's contract. The player was reportedly keen on escaping Lionel Messi's shadow at Camp Nou, but growing speculation has since suggested he misses his former life in Barcelona.

But where re-signing Neymar seems to remain a hypothetical dream for the time being, strengthening in the short-term by chasing Frenkie de Jong is much more tangible, not least because Segura admitted that the Dutchman is the right type of player.

"In general, we will always need players like De Jong because it's the profile we want," he said.

De Jong has also brought rumoured interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Barça are additionally thought to be keen on his younger Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt to bolster a defensive unit that has been paper thin at times this season.