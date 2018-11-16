Bayern Not Expected to Make James Rodriguez Loan Permanent as Scouts Prepare to Watch Aaron Ramsey

Bayern Munich have been tipped not to make James Rodriguez a permanent member of the squad when the Colombian's two-year loan from Real Madrid finishes at the end of the season. It comes just as the German champions step up their interest in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey.

James arrived in Bavaria in 2017 after struggling to impose himself at Real. Bayern have already paid a reported €13m loan fee, but the player had a decidedly mixed debut campaign and has only started five Bundesliga games for a team that has struggled so far this season.

And James, winner of the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot, was on the bench for the biggest game of the season last weekend when Bayern were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern are planning a major squad overhaul with a €200m budget that could include Croatian winger Ante Rebic, Hoffenheim defender Kevin Vogt and current Bundesliga top scorer Luka Jovic all moving to the Allianz Arena.

That €200m apparently does include the €42m option Bayern have on James, suggesting that a permanent deal is unlikely and that he will be leaving the club come summer.

Bayern Munich have confirmed James Rodriguez has suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in his left knee.



The Colombia international is expected to be out for "several weeks".#Bayern pic.twitter.com/k3KWGOb9Zc — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) November 14, 2018

At the same time, Bayern appear to be seriously stepping up their interest in Ramsey, who is expected to leave Arsenal as a free agent in June after the Gunners withdrew their final contract offer following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the Welshman.

It was reported earlier this week that Bayern are 'confident' of securing a deal with Ramsey. And the reigning German champions are seemingly keeping a close eye on the player as a Daily Mail story reveals that scouts will be present to watch Ramsey in action for Wales on Friday night.

The same report also notes that negotiations with Ramsey are at an 'advanced' stage.

Some might even consider Ramsey to be a potential 'replacement' for James in Munich.