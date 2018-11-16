Christian Eriksen 'Suggests' Ajax Duo to Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino as European Interest Hots Up

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has 'suggested' to manager Mauricio Pochettino that he consider signing Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

The young Dutch stars have both been linked with big money moves away from Amsterdam, with some of Europe's biggest clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the pair.

La Liga champions Barcelona are understood to be keen on signing both players, with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo again reporting the Catalan giants interest. The reports claims, however, that they will face competition for their signatures from Spurs.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Dávinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eriksen have all played for Ajax in the past and Mundo claim the Danish international Eriksen has ‘suggested’ the names of De Ligt and De Jong to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spurs star knows them well from his time at Ajax, as the duo were in the fabled academy when the 26-year-old was playing for the Amsterdam-based side.

However, despite all this talk of potential activity, Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has made it clear that his side has no plans to part ways with either player in January, although it is claimed that the Dutch outfit will have ‘no choice’ but to part ways with their two key players at the end of the season.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Overmars is reportedly unwilling to negotiate a deal now though - because he is aware that they can be auctioned off to the highest bidder next summer.

Both players have enjoyed meteoric rises to prominence since first breaking through into Ajax's senior setup. De Ligt was part of the Ajax side who finished runners up to Manchester United in the 2016/17 Europa League final, with the young defender impressing throughout.

De Jong's rise to stardom, meanwhile, has seen the youngster already break through into the Netherlands side, with his international debut coming in a 2-1 win over Peru back in June.

#thfc Tottenham maestro Christian Eriksen has “suggested” Spurs make a move for Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.



Ajax boss Marc Overmars is resigned to losing the duo who have attracted attention from all over Europe. #COYS pic.twitter.com/CY6v3RC76m — James McCarthy (@JMcCarthyLIVE) November 16, 2018

It remains to be seen whether the north London club will consider Eriksen’s recommendation with Spurs and in particular Daniel Levy unconvinced by big money signings, although given the history of purchasing players from Ajax, it seems too good an opportunity to turn down.