Dejan Lovren Launches Explicit Rant Towards Sergio Ramos Following Croatia's 3-2 Victory Over Spain

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has directed an expletive-laden rant at Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, following Croatia's dramatic 3-2 victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Lovren and Ramos have clashed previously, with Lovren suggesting that he is the superior defender after featuring in both the Champions League and World Cup finals in recent months. The pair's negative relationship dates back to the Champions League final, when Mohamed Salah was forced off the field after suffering an injury in a clash with Ramos.

Following the game, Lovren took to Instagram to send his latest message to Ramos. He is quoted by The Star as saying “elbowed him good" after making an elbowing gesture to the camera, before saying: ”Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p******."

Lovren continued to dominate headlines after his rant by claiming that Spain lacked respect for the Croatians. He told Croatian outlet Vecernji list: "We lost 6-0 and we congratulated them. But after the last few seconds, they left without acknowledging us. Only Morata stopped.

"I have not experienced that yet, so the victory is even more fun. Great matches, but I have not yet experienced that someone shows such little respect for the opponent."





Finally, Lovren admitted to Vecernji list that he was frustrated with the fact that Croatia do not have a permanent home. The team have played at three different stadiums in 2018, and Lovren insisted that a new stadium should be built.

He said: "There are good memories, some memories from this stadium, but it is time to build us something more beautiful.

"If not, then take the shovels into your hands and dig up something else."





The result means all three teams in Group A4 - Spain, Croatia and England - can finish in first position in the table, whilst both Croatia and England face the prospect of relegation. The two meet in a crucial clash on Sunday, and the two sides will be desperate to emerge victorious.