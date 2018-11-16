England Handed Boost Ahead of UEFA Nations League Clash as Ivan Rakitic Is Ruled Out With Injury

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Barcelona and Croatia star Ivan Rakitic has been ruled out of his country's crucial UEFA Nations League match against England due to an injury sustained in his side's victory over Spain.

Group A4 was blown wide open on Thursday evening when the Croats scored a 93rd minute to beat Spain 3-2, but it came at a price as Rakitic was forced off due to injury. 

-/GettyImages

It's now been confirmed by Sky Sports News that the influential midfielder will not be available for the crucial match at Wembley that will decide which way the group will go. 

The news will come as a huge boost to England fans who have already been buoyed by their side's comfortable 3-0 victory over the USA on Thursday.

Despite this positive news, England fans will be well aware that their side still has a lot to do to avoid relegation from group A4. The Three Lions need to either beat Croatia or at least make sure they can scrape a score draw in order to avoid relegation. 

While this task looks considerably easier on paper with the absence of Rakitic, Gareth Southgate will warn against complacency on Sunday. Croatia possess a team full of talent and have one of the world's best midfielders in Luka Modric, they'll know what's at stake and will be no pushovers.

