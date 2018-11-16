'Fake News': Liverpool Fans Bemused as Summer Signing Linked With Shock Serie A Switch

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

AC Milan could make a January move for Liverpool's Fabinho, as Italian media report that the Rossioneri are seeking a replacement for the injured Lucas Biglia, and Reds fans are not having the news.

Biglia will be out until at least February, leaving Milan short of options in midfield as they look to mount successful campaigns in both Serie A and the Europa League, and they see Fabinho as a short-term solution.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Since signing for £40m from Monaco in the summer, Fabinho has taken his time settling into the Liverpool side, but despite acknowledging that he has seen a sharp increase in first-team opportunities in recent weeks, Corriere dello Sport report that Milan may try and convince Liverpool to release him on a short-term loan.

The report claims that Fabinho remains unsettled despite starting the Reds' last three games, and that Milan could capitalise on the fact that he is torn between the continuity of staying put and the increased first-team opportunities of playing in Milan. 

The rumour seems like a long-shot, in truth, and that's a sentiment echoed by Reds fans on Twitter, who have been quick to rubbish the rumours. Here's what they have been saying to it. 

There's always one, though...

