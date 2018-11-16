'Headless Chicken': England Fans Criticise Midfielder's Performance in Friendly Win Over USA

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Jordan Henderson’s substitute appearance in England’s 3-0 win over USA on Thursday night was the subject of criticism from a section of Three Lions fans on Twitter.


England earned a comfortable 3-0 success over their opponents at Wembley, sealing a fitting result to crown Wayne Rooney’s final appearance in a monumental career for his nation.

However, Rooney was not the only point of focus for some, as a number of fans on Twitter singled out Liverpool star Henderson for his performance after making a 58th minute entry into the fray at Wembley.

Henderson was drafted into the match by manager Gareth Southgate as a second half substitute for Tottenham star Dele Alli, as a number of England’s more senior stars were rested.

The heavy rotation was likely with a UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday in mind. However, midfielder Henderson was among the star names to be called upon from the bench in the later phases of the friendly match against USA on Thursday night.

The former Sunderland star has become an increasingly key figure for Liverpool since completing his move to Anfield from Wearside in 2011.

Henderson has held his own in an increased battle for places under Jurgen Klopp this term, amid the summer signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho as star midfield additions. Alongside England veteran James Milner, Henderson has continued to prove his worth for his club.

However, the Reds’ captain was subject to some derision for his performance at Wembley. A number of fans used Wayne Rooney as a point of contrast to Henderson, with many arguing that they would rather see the former in the England side.

Here is a selection of the reaction of some fans on Twitter to Jordan Henderson’s performance on Thursday night:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)