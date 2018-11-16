'Headless Chicken': England Fans Criticise Midfielder's Performance in Friendly Win Over USA

Jordan Henderson’s substitute appearance in England’s 3-0 win over USA on Thursday night was the subject of criticism from a section of Three Lions fans on Twitter.





England earned a comfortable 3-0 success over their opponents at Wembley, sealing a fitting result to crown Wayne Rooney’s final appearance in a monumental career for his nation.

Jordan Henderson (49) has now made the same number of appearances for England as Geoff Hurst and Ron Flowers.



Level with legends. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/L6P4VjTwf9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 15, 2018

However, Rooney was not the only point of focus for some, as a number of fans on Twitter singled out Liverpool star Henderson for his performance after making a 58th minute entry into the fray at Wembley.

Henderson was drafted into the match by manager Gareth Southgate as a second half substitute for Tottenham star Dele Alli, as a number of England’s more senior stars were rested.

The heavy rotation was likely with a UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday in mind. However, midfielder Henderson was among the star names to be called upon from the bench in the later phases of the friendly match against USA on Thursday night.

League goals and assists this season:



Bradley Dack - 9

Ross Barkley - 6

Dele Alli - 1

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 1

Fabian Delph - 0

Jordan Henderson - 0

Jesse Lingard - 0

Harry Winks - 0 pic.twitter.com/7z0mvCq8id — bet365 (@bet365) November 8, 2018

The former Sunderland star has become an increasingly key figure for Liverpool since completing his move to Anfield from Wearside in 2011.

Henderson has held his own in an increased battle for places under Jurgen Klopp this term, amid the summer signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho as star midfield additions. Alongside England veteran James Milner, Henderson has continued to prove his worth for his club.

However, the Reds’ captain was subject to some derision for his performance at Wembley. A number of fans used Wayne Rooney as a point of contrast to Henderson, with many arguing that they would rather see the former in the England side.

Here is a selection of the reaction of some fans on Twitter to Jordan Henderson’s performance on Thursday night: