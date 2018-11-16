'I'm Really Happy': Paulo Dybala Speaks Out on Juventus Future Amid Manchester United Links

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed that he is 'not thinking' about a move away from Turin, stating that he is focused instead on winning titles with La Vecchia Signora.

The Argentina international has scored six goals in 14 appearances so far this term, as Juventus top both Serie A and their Champions League group, and while he didn't rule out a move long-term, the 25-year-old insists he is happy where he is for now.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market," Dybala told The Mirror, when asked about potentially joining his friend and former Juve teammate Paul Pogba at United.

“Right now I'm really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

The Old Lady lost to United last week when they faced off in the Champions League, when Jose Mourinho's side sparked a shock comeback in the final ten minutes to sting one of the competition's favourites on their home turf.

Paulo Dybala in Europe this season:



👕 3⃣

⚽️ 4⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/OWlvk17OvG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 14, 2018

Despite the defeat, however, Juventus remain top of Group H, firm favourites to advance and among the sides tipped to win the trophy outright.

Having last won the trophy in 1996, there is a clamour for a return to European glory despite unprecedented recent domestic success, but Dybala admits that while it may seem like an obsession, the desire remains the same to win trophies on a domestic level.

"At Juventus, it's always the same objective - to win titles," he added.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"It's true that this year, from the outside, the Champions League looks more like an obsession. But the focus is, as always, on the domestic title as well."