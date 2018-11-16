Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Sadio Mane Has Changed as a Player Since 'Realising His Quality'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he's always known Sadio Mane is world class, but it took the Senegalese forward realising it himself before he could go up a level on the pitch.

Mane has been in scintillating form this season domestically, bagging six goals in 11 Premier League appearances. While his combination play with fellow forward Mo Salah has been called into question, it hasn't been to the detriment of the team, who remain unbeaten in the league this season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's website, Klopp outlined what he felt Mane's best qualities were.

“He is an outstanding player, I never had any other opinion. He is physically strong, technically strong, he is unbelievably quick, he is quick in mind as well, and he is a good shooter with both feet. That makes a good player and he is a fantastic person."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He did, however, admit that Mane had room to improve mentally when he arrived on Merseyside, saying: “He needed more confidence when he came in, the start was really good but I think he was a bit surprised by himself.

"Everything was good until the first time his shape dropped a little bit and then he struggled a bit with that, because he needed to get used to that he is a world-class player. Now, he knows that much better. That helps us. He is a really good player.”