Leicester Star Linked With Return to Former Club After Failing to Impress at King Power Stadium

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra could be set for a return to former club Levante, according to reports in Spain.

The 30-year-old has failed to make the impression expected of him when he arrived from Europa League specialists Sevilla for £15m last summer, making just 28 appearances in all competitions.

Spanish publication Superdeporte claim that Iborra has in fact been keen on a return to Levante ever since he left the club five years ago now, but the Spaniard may not be available for any less than €13m.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The source suggests that the La Liga club are not quite ready to make a move for the midfielder in the upcoming January window, but instead say that the transfer will been worked like ‘slow fire’.

It is believed that the Spanish side are unwilling to make a move owing to the fact that Leicester City are still mourning the death of their owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. They feel that it may not be the best of times to try and engage in transfer negotiations whilst still so close to the tragedy.

A move home for Iborra may actually be accelerated though should the United Kingdom proceed with their Brexit negotiations - with a proposed rule change limiting clubs to just 12 foreign players in their 25-man Premier League squads.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It seems like time is of no great concern for Levante though, who have a relatively patient attitude towards the potential transfer. Feeling this way, the Spanish team may even simply wait until 2021 when Iborra's current contract expires before trying to pick him up on a free.

Iborra spent time as a youth player with Levante B before graduating to their first team where he made 165 La Liga appearances. His fine form with the club earned him a transfer to Seville in 2013 before he was eventually snapped up by Leicester City in 2017.