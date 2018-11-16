One-Time West Ham Midfielder Blames Slaven Bilic for Failed Stint in East London

Former West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli has opened up on his time in east London, blaming former Hammers manager Slaven Bilic for his underwhelming time in the nation's capital.

The Algerian appeared just 27 times in all competitions for West Ham during his one season at the club, scoring four times and adding three assists. The winger featured most prominently off the bench in Bilic's side, and never managed to make his mark in the starting eleven.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Speaking to France Football, Feghouli reflected on his time at West Ham and explained that his move away to Galatasaray after a single season was a positive thing for him, as he wanted to win trophies.

“I’m happy about my career. In England, with the manager I had there, I didn’t have the chance to play. I wanted to see what it was like. I left. Galatasaray offered me a good project. They insisted. I was getting at an age where I wanted to win titles."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Feghouli achieved his trophy hunting dream last season in Turkey, winning the league title with Galatasaray, but has seen his playing time reduced this season to his surprise.

"When you have few opportunities, you have to know how to seize them. I am not a player of two or five minutes. I have proved enough in the past, especially with the title of Turkish champion last season. I need to play and have continuity," the Algerian insisted.