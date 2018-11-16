Sadio Mane Insists Liverpool Are Thriving Under Heightened Expectations After Last Season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has insisted that the Reds are thriving under heightened expectation following last season's remarkable run to the Champions League final - and are not burdened by any pressure because the players don't feel it.

Liverpool set a new Champions League record for goals in a single season and have started the new Premier League campaign in fine form as they challenge champions Manchester City for what would be a long overdue first title since 1990.

"For us, it's a motivation, not a pressure. We are all still young, and we know we have a great team. We will continue to try to do our best, but it's not pressure. Pressure doesn't help," Mane told Goal this week.

"Of course, last season, nobody expected it from us, and maybe this year they do. But that's not pressure; that's motivation to do even better. You need that," the Senegalese star added.

"The aim of any player is to get better and better and better. That's why we work hard in training. But don't forget that we are a team, and the most important thing is to win trophies. If my goals help us to do that, or Mo's or Bobby's, then that's a dream.

"Of course, I would love to score more than I did last season, but only if it helps us to win!"

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool are yet to win a trophy since Jurgen Klopp arrived as manager in 2015, losing three finals during that time - EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League. The club's last trophy remains the EFL Cup delivered by Anfield legend Kenny Dalglish in 2012.

Mane and co. will have to wait until after the international break to resume their domestic fight, currently sitting two points behind leaders City. They have the joint meanest defence in the league but have surprisingly been outscored by City, Chelsea and Arsenal.