Salomon Rondon Moves Family to Tyneside and Drops Hint About Potential Future at Newcastle

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has moved his family to Tyneside, perhaps suggesting that he is ready to stay at Newcastle United beyond this season.

The Venezuelan is currently on a one-year loan deal from parent side West Bromwich Albion, who now play their football in the Championship. After arriving at Newcastle back in August, Rondon started off slowly with the club and only managed his first league goals - a brace - last time out against Bournemouth.

Despite this, it seems the forward is enjoying his time with the Magpies and may intend on extending his stay with the Premier League club.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

His match winning performance against Eddie Howe's Cherries certainly gave the Tyneside faithful a reason to be happy heading into the international break. And if he retains his form when club football returns, he may want to remain in Newcastle longer than he had originally planned.

However, Newcastle will have to pay a sizeable fee to land Rondon on a full-time basis as he is contracted to West Brom until 2020.

But it's not solely on the pitch where Rondon has enjoyed his loan spell so far. Speaking about another important part of life, which may influence his longer-term future, Rondon told the Chronicle:

3 great points.

2 goals at St. James' Park.

1 Toon Army!!⁰

🤙🏾 The perfect Saturday 😍⚫️⚪️#NUFC pic.twitter.com/K3APXjbX1W — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) November 10, 2018

"Ever since I arrived here it has been friendly. When I first signed some people recognised me around the city and they came over to say welcome.

"They shook my hand and I asked them about the city. I was settled here quickly. I have played around the world but to be settled already is good."





But Rondon admitted that although he has moved his family to the area, the best way to keep everyone happy, and to keep him in that famous number 9 shirt, is to keep scoring goals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He concluded: "I am settled and my family is settled, I now have to just keep on working."