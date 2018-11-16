Wayne Rooney Admits He Will Savour Emotional Farewell Tribute & Claims Future Is Bright for England

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he will never forget his emotional farewell appearance for England, which saw The Three Lions earn a 3-0 victory over the USA on Thursday.

Rooney earned his 120th and final cap for England when he was introduced as a second-half substitute. He was given over half an hour and, even though he failed to get on the score sheet, thoroughly impressed as Gareth Southgate's side strolled to victory.

Speaking after the game, the former Manchester United and Everton striker admitted that it was a truly special occasion: "Tonight, being back at Wembley, in front of the home fans, the fans were great, gave me a great reception. It's just a moment you'll savour," Rooney said, as quoted by Sky Sports.





"I know this is the first time this has happened, and I know everyone has enjoyed it, it hasn't taken away from what the players and Gareth are trying to do, and hopefully in a few years' time some of those players will get a similar night for them for their achievements in their England career.

"It went as I imagined it, first of all the last few days, being around the players, has been great. How they're working, how they're improving, it has been great for me.

"Tonight was great, a great way to finish off my international career. I thought the lads played brilliant, a great game, unfortunately I couldn't get a goal, but it was something I'll remember for a long time."

Rooney's inclusion in the squad for the friendly with the USA has drawn a huge amount of criticism, with many believing that Rooney, who retired from international football in 2017, should not be given a place over a more-deserving alternative. However, England's record goalscorer claimed that the FA should repeat this act in the future.

"I think it's great that the country, the FA are celebrating players who have left a mark on international football for England," Rooney said.

"I think it's the right thing to do, I'm sure it'll happen again. I think it was a great touch for me personally, I asked Harry to present me with the award, and I'm hoping in 10 years' time I'll be presenting him with an award."

Following England's run to the semi-final of this summer's World Cup, goals from Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson ensured a comfortable victory for Southgate's side, and Rooney admitted that the future looks bright for England.

"It's my opinion but I think it's in very safe hands from what I've seen this week on the training pitch, how the players are getting coached is brilliant, and how the players are responding is excellent.

"It's a great group of young players who have a very bright future I'm sure in the next few years. They will go close to being the next to bring a trophy back for England. I'll be one of those fans hoping."