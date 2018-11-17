Arsenal Chief Confirms Talks Have Taken Place Over New European Super League

Arsenal's head of football relations Raul Sanllehi has confirmed that the club have held talks over the possibility of leaving the Premier League, with a view to joining a new European Super League.

This new competition involving the continent's biggest and best clubs has been thrust into the limelight as part of the recent Football Leaks revelations.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

But while most clubs mentioned in the leaks are simply stating that they are committed to their current domestic leagues, Arsenal's Sanllehi has confirmed they have been in talks over a European Super League, although he insists nothing so far has been set in stone.

"We need to make sure Arsenal is always in any driving seat of anything that may happen in the future," Sanllehi said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "We need to at least be aware and decide in a responsible way whether that is the direction to take or not. We need to be there.

"It won’t happen in the short to medium term because we have an agreement with UEFA right now - but I don’t know what the future will bring because the future writes itself.

Red Star beating Liverpool is a timely reminder of why a European Super League can do one. And anyway, Zvezda are a much bigger club than 'permanent members' PSG and Man City.#fkcz — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 6, 2018

"The way it was explained [in Football Leaks] may seem we were doing secret things but there is nothing secret.

"There is a document that has been presented in that article that has Arsenal’s name, it also has Barcelona’s name. But there’s no signature and I can assure you because it’s a draft. It’s a real document - I cannot deny that, but I can assure I’ve not seen that document."

Arsenal were just one of a host of top clubs across the continent who were reportedly considering leaving their current domestic leagues.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The remainder of the so-called 'big six' in England were understood to be in contention to be part of the new league, along with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.